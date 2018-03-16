JNU professor booked after students accuse him of sexual assault

JNUSU and JNU unit of ABVP have demanded “immediate removal of Prof Atul Kumar Johri from all administrative posts”. (File) JNUSU and JNU unit of ABVP have demanded “immediate removal of Prof Atul Kumar Johri from all administrative posts”. (File)

The Delhi Police late on Thursday night lodged an FIR against JNU Professor Atul Johri, after women students from his school accused him of various degrees of sexual harassment. An FIR was registered in Vasant Kunj Police Station against Johri under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbre said, “We will call him for questioning after issuing notice to him.”

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has demanded that suo moto cognizance be taken of the matter and an inquiry held. “The JNU administration should ensure that there is no hindrance in the enquiry and the truth of the matter come out urgently,” they said in a statement.

The JNU unit of ABVP has also demanded “immediate removal” of Professor Johri from all administrative posts. “An enquiry committee must be constituted at the earliest to look into the matter and JNU administration must ensure speedy justice to the victim,” the ABVP said.

Johri has denied the charges calling them “false and baseless”. He has alleged that he was being targeted for being one of the most vocal advocates of compulsory attendance – which a large section of students and teachers are opposing.

