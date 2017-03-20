Delhi: Police lens on gang selling character certificates in bulk

Despite the Delhi Police taking the process of procuring a character verification report (CVR) online, a new case has shed light on a gang that has been providing fake CVRs to people who want to register their electric rickshaws at the transport department. The Crime Branch has registered a case and investigations are on.

In 2015, the Delhi government made licencing and registration of e-rickshaws mandatory. The transport department then started issuing learners’ licences, public service vehicle badges and registration certificates at 13 transport authorities. A CVR is mandatory to register an e-rickshaw with the transport authority. A senior police officer said they have started their investigation after registering an FIR under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Sources said the northern range of the Crime Branch started its investigation after receiving a complaint from a sub-inspector posted with the vigilance unit of the special branch.

“The complainant sub-inspector, Bhagwan Singh, informed police that he recently received an enquiry from his DCP, who had received a complaint regarding a fake CVR from an inspector,” sources said. The inspector had stated that a police officer in his team, ASI Abdul Aziz, had gone for police verification of one Rahul, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who showed him a CVR he had submitted at the transport authority in Wazirpur.

“Rahul said his CVR was provided by an e-rickshaw dealer in Peera Garhi. On the CVR, there was a signature of one ASI Ashok Kumar, posted with the west zone of the special branch, along with an official stamp. But after checking, it was found that ASI Kumar was never posted in that range,” police sources said, adding that it was later found that the CVR number was also forged.

An investigation has found that to get registration certificates in bulk, several e-rickshaw dealers have been getting forged CVRs. These forged CVRs are then given alongside the vehicle to the buyer. Police have now started conducting raids in several areas of west Delhi. The raids, police sources said, could shed light on an “inter-state racket” wherein the accused charged between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for a forged CVR.

