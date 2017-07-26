Delhi Police launches website to warn citizens of cyber crimes

The website would educate the people on how to guard themselves against at least “13-14 kinds” of cyber crimes, said Joint Commissioner of Police. (Representational) The website would educate the people on how to guard themselves against at least “13-14 kinds” of cyber crimes, said Joint Commissioner of Police. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Wednesday launched a website of its cyber cell with an aim to warn the citizens about various fraudulent activities in the virtual world and guide them on how to file complaints related to such crimes. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who launched the website, underlined the need for all the stakeholders, including the police, media and schools, to come together in the fight against this “growing menace”. He said cyber crimes could even affect the victim psychologically in some cases.

The website would educate the people on how to guard themselves against at least “13-14 kinds” of cyber crimes, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Arun Kampani. “It also specifies the documents one has to submit while filing a complaint. We are also training our investigators on how to detect such crimes and go about the probe,” he added.

Over 800 Delhi Police personnel had already been trained in this regard, said Kampani, adding that Delhi Police received around 750 cyber crime complaints annually. The launch of the website was preceded by a seminar, where computer teachers in schools were made aware about the threats posed to kids online and how they could help them.

