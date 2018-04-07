On the radio soon: To tackle thak-thak gang, a police jingle

The thak-thak gangs are infamous for knocking on the window or windshield of cars, and pointing to a fake problem such as a punctured tyre or an oil leak. The thak-thak gangs are infamous for knocking on the window or windshield of cars, and pointing to a fake problem such as a punctured tyre or an oil leak.

The Delhi Police is planning to launch a radio jingle to make people aware of the notorious thak-thak gangs operating in the city. Police said the jingle will be 30-40 seconds long, and will be aimed at car drivers, who are often targeted while waiting at traffic signals or while they have parked on the side of the road.

The gangs are infamous for knocking on the window or windshield of cars, and pointing to a fake problem such as a punctured tyre or an oil leak. As soon as the driver opens the door or gets out of the vehicle to check, they decamp with valuables left inside the vehicle.

The incidents are often reported from busy traffic signals or congested streets. Police said the gang members also comprise minor kids or women to avoid suspicion. Several cases have been reported from Connaught Place, Shakurpur, Ashram Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden Metro station and Ambedkar Nagar Depot.

Special CP Dependra Pathak confirmed the move: “The objective is to create a sense of alertness among car drivers, and FM radio channels are the best medium for it.”

According to sources, police have engaged an advertising firm to make the jingle. Sources said the jingle is expected to be launched during the Delhi Road Safety week — in the last week of April. Four jingles by the Delhi Police — on women’s safety, one-touch Himmat app, drink driving and the aapke saath initiative — are currently being aired on FM channels.

Recently, the vehicle of a former Delhi Police Commissioner was targeted, allegedly by members of one such gang, in Civil Lines. Police are yet to crack the case. In March, an AAP MLA was targeted by a gang member in Seelampur.

