Delhi Police arrest alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Ariz Khan, alias Junaid. The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Ariz Khan, alias Junaid.

Delhi Police Special Cell Wednesday nabbed a 32 year-old Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspect, Ariz Khan alias Junaid. He has been on the run since the September 2008 Batla House encounter, where two IM suspects were gunned down while two others were nabbed by the police. He had managed to escape. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was also killed during the exchange of fire. Juniad was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border.

DCP (Special cell) PS Kushwaha, while confirming Junaid’s arrest, told The Indian Express that it was a big catch as he was absconding since 2008. Junaid, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and an engineer by profession was allegedly hiding in house number L-18 in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, during the encounter operation by the Special Cell, said police.

The encounter took place six days after the serial blasts in Delhi’s Pahargang, Barakhamaba Raod, Cannuaght Place, Grater Kailash and Govindpuri in which 30 people died while 100 injured.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh while Delhi Police had declared Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd