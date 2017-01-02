Delhi Police head constable shoots self at Supreme Court

Representational Image Representational Image

A Delhi Police head constable committed suicide on Monday while on duty at the Supreme Court. The head constable has been identified as Chandpal.

Chandpal shot himself in the chest with his service rifle near the Supreme Court gate. Chandpal was posted with the court’s security wing. He was deployed in the team since April 2014.

As per reports, the incident took place at 8 am. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The incident took place near gate G of the court, reports news agency ANI. The reason for suicide is unclear.