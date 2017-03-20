Delhi Police have failed to improve traffic condition: Parliamentary Panel report

Traffic snarls on Ashram-DND route. Express Archive Traffic snarls on Ashram-DND route. Express Archive

Terming the traffic situation in the national capital “alarming”, a Parliamentary Committee has said that the Delhi Police have “failed” to improve it. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has observed that a large number of vehicles get registered in Delhi every day and the roundabouts at various crossroads, instead of traffic signals, cause congestion.

“The committee feels that the Delhi traffic congestion has become quite alarming and the Delhi Police has failed to implement any significant measure to improve the situation,” the panel has said. In its report submitted to Parliament, the panel, headed by former home and finance minister P Chidambaram, has taken note of the choked roads, which make evacuation of “protected persons” difficult. The committee has recommended the Delhi Police to prepare a meticulous traffic management plan and allocate adequate funds to address the issue.

“Urgent measures should be taken for managing the traffic in the capital in a better way, such as construction of more arterial roads and parking bays, declaring some roads as one-way, coming up with effective emergency evacuation measures for protected persons and stringent measures against traffic violators,” the panel recommended.

