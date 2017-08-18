Delhi police file case after dog killing video goes viral

On asking a vegetable vendor and a security guard if they had seen the dog, she was told it was last spotted around 3 am. (Representational image) On asking a vegetable vendor and a security guard if they had seen the dog, she was told it was last spotted around 3 am. (Representational image)

After CCTV footage of a stray dog being bludgeoned to death by a man in Munirka Village went viral, police have registered a case at Vasant Vihar police station.

The matter was brought to light by Varun Mallik, an animal rights activist, who said the incident took place in the early hours of August 15. A resident of the area reported that the stray dog she used to feed was missing. “His name was Lulu. He used to come and sit in the opposite lane and I regularly fed him. On the morning of August 15, I saw a lot of blood in the streets and found Lulu missing,” she said.

On asking a vegetable vendor and a security guard if they had seen the dog, she was told it was last spotted around 3 am.

Later, she asked the local pradhan to look at CCTV footage in the area and found that around 4 am, some men walked towards the sleeping dog and one of them repeatedly hit it with a brick. The footage showed one person carrying it to the opposite lane and dumping it. After a while, he returned with a plastic bag, wrapped the dog and took it away.

The dog’s body has still not been recovered. The resident claimed several dogs in her area have gone missing. “I used to feed about 25 dogs in my area, now only 12 are left. Around a year ago, I had lost dogs in a similar way and had even complained to Maneka Gandhi after which the incidents stopped. Police did not take any action as they did not have CCTV footage of the incident, but now we have proof,” she said.

Police said they will conduct a manual surveillance to track down the accused.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the case has been registered under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

