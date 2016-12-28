Delhi police diary: This officer loves being on the run

SI Hari Lal Baliyan. Express photo SI Hari Lal Baliyan. Express photo

A passion for running and athletics has earned a 55-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector 30 medals in national and state-level championships since 2009.

Hira Lal Baliyan, posted with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, is currently deployed as the personal assistant of a Deputy Commissioner of Police at Lodhi Colony. Baliyan says he runs for two hours every day, between 4 am and 6 am, before coming to work.

Of the 30 medals, 13 are gold and seven silver, won at the annual Delhi State Master Athletics Championship. Apart from the 50 m, 100 m and 200 m sprint, Baliyan has won bronze in hammer throw and shot put. “I always wanted to be fit, so I work out daily. In 2009, a senior officer motivated me to participate in the second edition of the Airtel Half Marathon in Delhi. I finished 51st. After that, I never looked back and participated in hundreds of state and national-level championships, and four half marathons,” says Baliyan.

Baliyan, who takes inspiration from Milkha Singh, says. “I run at a park near my house. My two sons, both married, run with me. I would like to continue racing till my death; it’s in my blood.” “I don’t eat at night and avoid non-vegetarian and spices. Fruits and green vegetables keep me fit.”

Baliyan, who hails from Haryana’s Rewari district, joined the force in 1982 as a constable.