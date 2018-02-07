Delhi police crack daring kidnapping: 12-day hunt ends in gunfire — and a rescued child

The child with his family at the Police Headquarters. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The child with his family at the Police Headquarters. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

A twelve-day hunt for a five-year-old boy, kidnapped from a school bus in Shahdara on January 25, ended at a two-bedroom flat in Sahibabad’s Shalimar City apartments late Monday night. A photo of the boy next to a smiling DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik, put out by police minutes after the rescue, was a stark contrast to the tense moments that had just passed — leaving one kidnapper dead and two officers hit on their bulletproof vests.

JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar identified the accused as Nitin Sharma (28), Ravi Kumar (24) and Pankaj alias Singh Saheb (21). Ravi was shot dead, while Pankaj received a bullet injury on his leg. Both Sharma and Pankaj have been taken into police custody.

The boy — kidnapped on the eve of Republic Day after Ravi and Pankaj barged into his school bus and shot at the driver — has been reunited with his family.

Police sources said the child’s father and grandfather were planning to purchase a property, and had given Rs 60 lakh as token amount. The deal was later cancelled and the two got their money back — but the rumour made its way to the ears of the main accused, Sharma.

According to police, Sharma led a lavish lifestyle and had taken several loans. “He started an eatery but ran into losses. In dire need of money, he and the two other accused conspired to kidnap the child, whose father runs a wholesale business,” Kumar said.

Before the kidnapping, the accused conducted a recce of the area for over a month, and decided to target the school bus. They made three failed attempts on January 21, 22 and 23. “Sharma also arranged a hideout from where he made ransom calls to the boy’s family. He had taken the flat on rent around 11 months ago,” he added.

On January 28, the boy’s father received a ransom call demanding Rs 60 lakh. Later that day, a video of the kidnapped child had been sent to the family on WhatsApp. “They asked the boy’s father to transfer the money online and refused to take cash,” police sources said.

A case was registered by the district police before being transferred to the Crime Branch, following directions from Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “The team, acting on a tip-off, followed Sharma’s car and arrested him,” Kumar said.

Sharma led police to the apartment and knocked on the door. But he didn’t tell them that usually before heading there, he would send a WhatsApp. “Ravi got alerted and started asking questions. Inspector Vinay Tyagi and Commando constable Kuldip Singh asked him to release the child, but Ravi opened fire through the iron gate. A bullet hit Tyagi’s vest, while another hit Kuldip. Police fired back, fatally shooting Ravi and injuring Pankaj,” sources said.

L-G Anil Baijal applauded Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and his team for cracking the case. Patnaik said that team work by the Crime Branch was behind the child’s rescue.

