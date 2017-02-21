Citizen’s participation needed for crime prevention: Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for the citizen’s participation for the effective crime prevention, saying just “patrolling” and “policing” were not enough. (Representational Image) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for the citizen’s participation for the effective crime prevention, saying just “patrolling” and “policing” were not enough. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for the citizen’s participation for the effective crime prevention, saying just “patrolling” and “policing” were not enough. He said that the residents can be the agents of change in the society.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“In this complicated society, having variety of problems regarding law and order and crime, the role of the citizens is critical,” Patnaik said during the induction of 399 ‘Police Mitras’ for the South and the South-East districts of the city.

The citizens, who have good social record and are active in social welfare activities, have been selected by the Delhi Police as ‘Police Mitras’ after a detailed verification process.

They have selected a total of 181 Police Mitras for the South district and 218 for the South-East district.

“It is a fact that police personnel cannot be present everywhere all the time. With the cooperation of residents and police, a residential colony can be made much safer,” he said.

The idea to involve citizens was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Directors General and Inspectors General conference, where he had stressed that police force should work on bridging the gap between them and the society.

The Commissioner also encouraged the new entrants to pass crucial information about suspicious people in the locality, besides asking them to involve in crowd-control tasks during specific occasions and festivals.