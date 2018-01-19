Delhi Police clean chit to Amity in student suicide case

Rohilla was found dead on August 10, 2016 Rohilla was found dead on August 10, 2016

Over a year after a law student of Amity University, Noida committed suicide at his Sarojini Nagar residence, Delhi Police has filed a cancellation report before a city court and given a clean chit to the college, which had earlier been accused of abetment to suicide. Police have said that the student was “hiding” details regarding the shortage of attendance from his parents and that it was trigger behind the suicide.

Sushant Rohilla, the third-year student at Amity Law School was found hanging at his Sarojini Nagar house on August 10, 2016. Soon after, Rohilla’s sister Mehak filed had filed a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the college and police had said he was allegedly harassed by college authorities who did not promote him on account of shortage of attendance.

In her complaint, Mehak had claimed that she had accessed her brother’s email ID and had found an email, wherein Rohilla had pleaded to the founder-president of the Amity Group to show him some “mercy” and not debar him from giving the examination due to a shortage of attendance.

“She alleged that no information regarding her brother’s shortage of attendance was conveyed to her parents. She also claimed that he had told his friends that one of his teachers had a personal grudge against him and that he was being driven to commit suicide on account of mental, verbal and physical torture by the college authorities,” a senior police officer said.

Police, in their cancellation report, said, “A total of 19 students were debarred from giving the examination due to a shortage of attendance. Of them, Sushant and four other third-year students were debarred from appearing in the sixth-semester exams. As per rules, a minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory to appear for examinations but Rohilla had only 43 per cent.”

During the investigation, police also scanned Rohilla’s father’s Gmail ID and found that all emails from an Amity university email ID were blocked. “His father, Jagdish Kumar, did not know his password and it is likely that Rohilla blocked the emails so that his parents do not get to know about his shortage of attendance. Moreover, the victim’s parents and friends were not aware that he had been debarred from appearing in the examination.

In May 2016, he even pretended to go for the examination. He had told his Moot team members that he had injured his left arm and hence not going for the examination at the centre where they all were going to and that he had been assigned a writer and was being made to take the examination from a different centre,” police said. Police, however, said Rohilla’s father had come to know of his shortage of attendance but Rohilla misguided him by saying that it was sent to him by mistake.

In the cancellation report, police said the suicide has been probed from all possible angles and that “no evidence regarding abetment to suicide has come to the fore”. When contacted, Mehak said, “We are not satisfied with the cancellation report… If all the facts and evidence provided by us were taken into consideration, a cognizable offence would have been made out.”

