Delhi Police chief calls for security audit of parks, open spaces

Concerned over parks in the capital becoming “hubs of crime”, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed the 14 DCPs to conduct a “security review” of all major open spaces. The directive — which states that all “dark stretches” where crimes are reported from should be identified — was issued at the recently held crime review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters in ITO. In the order, Patnaik said that after conducting the survey, the DCPs should send a report with recommendations for improvement to the agencies concerned.

He has also asked the DCPs to look into which areas need more lights, security guards, CCTV cameras, pruning of bushes or hedges and boundary walls. “Patnaik has also asked the DCPs to follow up with all the agencies concerned after sending their reports. Meanwhile, he has told the JCPs to take up the matter at the appropriate level,” a senior police officer said.

Patnaik has also told the officers to ensure that all gardeners, security guards and hawkers in and around the parks share details of movement of suspicious persons in the parks. “He also emphasised on regular patrolling — both in the morning and evening,” the officer added.

The move comes after a spate of crimes in the city’s parks. On January 13, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by four men for resisting a robbery bid inside a park in south Delhi’s Govindpuri. On December 16, 2017, a 16-year-old girl was gangraped while her male friend was beaten up and robbed at a park in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

