Delhi: Police chief asks SHOs to fill appraisal form every two months

In a bid to change the image of the Delhi Police, station house officers (SHOs) across the city have been asked to fill performance appraisal forms every two months, starting immediately. The directive, which comes from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, states that “a police station is the backbone of any police system since it is the first point of contact for the general public to report crime”.

The “bi-monthly performance appraisal form” has several sections, the first among them called “effectiveness in crime control measures”. The section comprises a table to record cases of robbery, murder, snatching, vehicle theft, etc, in the previous year and this one, along with a column for “remarks” by the SHO.

The corporate-style form has 10 sections in all — from “preventive action against criminals” to “supervision/leadership as SHO”. The last section, on “community policing initiative”, asks SHOs to list details of “colonies where neighbourhood watch schemes have been introduced, meetings held with RWAs, market associations, and meetings held with senior citizens”.

Explaining the rationale behind the form, Patnaik told The Indian Express, “We wanted to make sure that his (SHO’s) effectiveness in ensuring service delivery in his concerned jurisdiction needs to be assessed on a periodic basis.” Patnaik said that for the first time, a “bi-monthly performance appraisal” proforma, comprising performance specifications such as crime control measures, crime detection, action taken against criminals, grievance redressal, crime investigation, community policing initiatives and other sections is being implemented. “It will not only help in improving the performance of the police stations and the overall image of the Delhi Police, but also in identifying consistent non-performers for suitable corrective action,” stated Patnaik.

The circular was sent to all the special commissioners of police (law and order), all the joint commissioners of police (JCPs) and DCPs, asking them to brief all the SHOs about this new exercise. Patnaik also claimed that if “someone was found not performing up to the mark”, then steps will be taken to motivate them to work positively. “We will commence this exercise from the second half of 2017, calling for reports for the months of July and August. The first report needs to be filled by SHOs by September 5, and after adding necessary comments by the district DCPs, it should be sent to the office of ACPs and the Commissioner by September 15. This schedule should be repeated after every two months,” Patnaik said.

