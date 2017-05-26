Delhi Police busts Kidney racket, arrests four

(Representational Image) Express photo (Representational Image) Express photo

The Delhi Police on Friday busted a kidney racket in which four people were arrested.

A person named Jaideep pretended himself as a Kidney donor and with the help of the Crime Branch investigating team, busted the gang.

One friend of Jaideep, who was earlier in touch with this kidney racket through internet, came to Delhi in September to donate his kidney to earn money but went missing.

To bust this kidney gang and to find his missing friend, Jaideep plot this whole plan, later involved the Crime Branch of Delhi.

Jaideep contacted alleged accused Imtiyaz, a resident of Rajasthan’s Sikar and fooled him to donate his kidney in Delhi. A deal of Rs. four lakh was made between the two.

The alleged accused took him to a lodge at Delhi’s Hojranj area, where a woman named Sulekha Panda counsels him.

The Police have now also arrested another alleged accused Sulekha regarding this racket.

The gang took Jaideep to a South Indian family who wanted to buy the Kidney. In fact they also made Jaideep’s fake pan card, Aadhar card, voter ID card and fake mark-sheet with a South Indian name to make him more authenticated in front of the family.

“We are not denying the involvement of some people from medical fraternity. We are continuously probing the case,” said a police official.

