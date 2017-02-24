Delhi police bust ‘namaste gang’ with arrest of four

Four members of a gang, which used to waylay motorists and rob them of their belongings by waving and saying ‘namaste’, were arrested from west Delhi, said police. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “Four alleged members of the ‘namaste gang’, Nasimuddin, Sakawat, Guljar and Naim, were caught by a police team near Ranibagh underpass on Wednesday.”

Describing their modus operandi, the DCP added, “The gang used to target motorists wearing jewellery and follow them on scooters. They would wave, say namaste or smile at them to get them to stop their vehicle. Then they would steal their belongings at gunpoint. More than 50 robberies in different parts of the capital have been solved with their arrest. “The men had tried to escape by firing at the police team, but they were overpowered and arrested,” Singh said.

Three firearms, two used and three live cartridges, and a knife were recovered from their possession. While Naim has no previous criminal record, the other three have criminal cases against them. Efforts are on to nab their associates, police said.