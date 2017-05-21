Delhi: Police bust IPL betting racket, seven arrested

With the arrest of seven persons, police claim to have busted a digital gambling racket that operated during the IPL qualifier match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on Friday night. The racket had been operating from a restaurant cum bar in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, police said.

A team under the supervision of inspector Balihar Singh and ACP Anil Kumar Yadav conducted the raid and arrested seven people. “Six bookies, who were found gambling, and the manager of the restaurant have been arrested,” said Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, DCP (northwest).

Eight mobile phones, one TV set, a register containing details of the betting, and DVRs of CCTV cameras were seized from the spot, he said. The DCP said they have issued showcause notice to five policemen and an explanation was issued to the SHO concerned.

