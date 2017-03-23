Delhi Police bust gang that used to steal Bullets

Delhi Police have identified a gang of motorcycle thieves who were targeting Royal Enfield Bullets from the city, selling them off in small towns of western Uttar Pradesh — sometimes for as little as Rs 5,000, police said.

Police cracked the case while they were investigating auto-thefts, specially Bullets, in Hazrat Nizamuddin area. They zeroed in on a gang member and recovered six bullets and two other motorcycles from his possession. They also recovered a stolen Bullet from a lawyer in western UP, who had bought it for just Rs 18,000 from the thieves.

A new Royal Enfield Bullet costs upwards of Rs 1 lakh. The gang members belong to western Uttar Pradesh, who used to come to Delhi to steal the bikes. They would then sell them in UP.

According to police sources, they arrested one of the accused, identified as Mohan, based on a secret input from Bhogal in Nizamuddin area. Mohan had come to Delhi with three associates last week, said sources.

During interrogation, police found that Mohan, a native of a village in Sambhal, had come looking for bikes to steal.

The police had earlier registered eight complaints of bullets being stolen from Bhogal and its neighbouring areas. Police said the gang members would come to Delhi in state transport buses and would tap sources for any information in bikes that could be stolen. The members would carry a small lever with a key shaped structure at one end.

They would use the tool to break the locks and cut the ignition wire to start the engine. During the recce exercise, they spotted bikes parked on roadsides.

Police said Mohan had stolen 30 motorcycles from different parts of Delhi and a majority of them were bullets.

