Delhi Police bust gang of ‘daylight robbers’

Delhi Police claim to have busted a ‘dhoop batti’ gang with the arrest of four persons, who allegedly used to commit burglary during day time. The accused were arrested from Pandav Nagar area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Omvir Singh, the accused have been identified as Monu Tomar, Nitin Goyal, Pradeep Gupta and Deepak.

“Jewellery items, antique coins and 11 house breaking tools have been recovered from their possession,” said Singh.

‘Dhoop batti’ was their code name to commit the burglary, police said. During interrogation, Tomar and Goyal disclosed names of their other accomplices. The accused kept a gold testing stone to check if the jewellery they stole was original, police said.

“All of them were unemployed. To earn easy money, they made a gang and decided to commit burglary during the day in areas which have builder flats,” police said. “They found that the main gates of such houses remained open during daytime and they could get easy access. They also noted that during morning hours, kids were at school and parents were usually at work,” police added.