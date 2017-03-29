Delhi police book two after UIDAI complaint over same biometric details

Delhi Police have booked two persons, including a journalist, after a complaint by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) alleging that the two have been found having the same parameters of biometric information, in the first such case under the Aadhaar Act.

DCP (cyber cell) Bhisham Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

In a complaint by UIDAI to Crime Branch, it was alleged that “a single person with the same parameters of biometric information has got himself enrolled under two different identities”.

Police have started investigations and will be serving notices on the two. “We will probe how they have the same biometric information and the intent behind it,” said a senior police officer.

Ramesh Kumar, deputy director in Pragati Maidan UIDAI regional office, told police that on March 18, one person had enrolled for Aadhaar, and submitted his demographic and biometric information. However, during an internal scrutiny by UIDAI, it was found on March 17, another person had enrolled for Aadhaar by furnishing the same information,” police said.

“This, prima facie, implies that a single person with the same parameters of biometric information got himself enrolled under two different identities, thereby impersonating in either or both the incidents presumably using fabricated documents,” said the complaint. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Aadhaar Act.

