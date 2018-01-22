Delhi police beefs up security to ensure peaceful screening of Padmaavat

The Special Branch of the Delhi police is also collecting local intelligence on whether there was any plan to cause disturbance by anti-social elements, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police said. (Representational Image) The Special Branch of the Delhi police is also collecting local intelligence on whether there was any plan to cause disturbance by anti-social elements, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police said. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police has made arrangements outside cinema halls in the national capital to ensure that controversial movie Padmaavat is peacefully screened, in the wake of threats from various groups. The city police is also in touch with police from the neighbouring states to gather information about anti-social elements planning to disrupt the film’s screening, the police said.

“Keeping in mind the release of the film, we have made adequate arrangements. The police stations are in touch with cinema halls. A small reserve will also be there to reach the halls in shortest possible time,” said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson, Delhi Police. The officer, who is also special commissioner of police (Traffic), said that there is inter-state coordination to share information about groups planning to create ruckus.

The Special Branch of the Delhi police is also collecting local intelligence on whether there was any plan to cause disturbance by anti-social elements, he said. The officer said that police was also in touch with nearby hawkers and food joints, all kinds of kiosks to keep tabs on gatherings.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all-India release of “Padmaavat” on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states. The apex court had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or orders banning the screening of the movie.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, was slated for release on December 1 last year but was postponed as the makers had not got a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) till then. The film is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

