Delhi Police arrests two for raping 17-year-old in Shahdara

Police tracked the men using the two phones and managed to identify the accused through his WhatsApp display picture. Police tracked the men using the two phones and managed to identify the accused through his WhatsApp display picture.

Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last week. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B K Singh, the case came to light on January 5. The girl was picked up by one of the accused in a car and allegedly raped. She was later taken to a house in Shahdara, where the alleged assault continued, police said.

According to police, the girl lives with her family in northwest Delhi. She recently got into a fight with her father, after which she ran from home and stayed near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

“On July 5, around 9 pm, the girl was walking on a footpath in Connaught Place. One of the accused followed her on foot and introduced himself. Later, he insisted that she come with him in his car. He took her to a parking facility near the area and allegedly raped her. He then took her to a house in Shahdara, where he and his cousin allegedly raped her again. The girl told police that she was raped five times during the course of the night. They dropped her back at the CP area the next day and gave her two mobile phones,” the DCP said. She reported the matter to police and a case of rape was registered at Connaught Place police station.

Police then tracked the men using the two phones and managed to identify the accused through his WhatsApp display picture. “His phone’s location was traced to Pilibhit, from where he was arrested. His cousin was arrested later,” Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App