Delhi Police arrests three contract killers, arms cache recovered

A day after a shootout between alleged contract killers from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang and a Mohali Police raiding team — in which a huge cache of arms was recovered — Delhi Police Wednesday arrested three men, reportedly contract killers with the Shakti Naidu gang. Another cache of illegal foreign and countrymade arms was also recovered Wednesday.

According to police, the three men, Ajay Nagarwal, Shiv Raj and Singha Ram, were on the run after their involvement in a murder case surfaced. They were arrested from Vasant Gaon after a brief chase, police said. Police claimed to have recovered four pistols imported from US, Italy, England and Japan, along with seven country-made pistols and 40 live catridges.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chinmoy Biswal, police had ramped up their crackdown against gun runners following a spate of murders involving firearms. “We had formed several teams to monitor such gangs. Their movements were tracked. The AATS unit from South district had monitored the Shakti Naidu gang and found gang members on the move with a heavy cache of weapons,” Biswal said.

The Shakti Naidu gang primarily operates in southeast Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area. “The gang, headed by Shakti Naidu, comprises dacoits, robbers and contract killers. The gang has committed several heists in the area,” Biswal said.

Police said the three men, who were arrested, were allegedly en route to eliminate a witness in a murder case in which a rival gangster — Vickey alias Khanakrattanam — was gunned down. “These three men were also accused in the murder case. They were supposed to deliver the weapons to their contacts — who were deliberating on further plans to carry out the killing,” Biswal said.

