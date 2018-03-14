5-year-old boy kidnapped from Bhajanpura rescued, B.Tech graduate arrested

The CCTV footage was also looked into, however the police could not get any leads in the case. (Representational photo) The CCTV footage was also looked into, however the police could not get any leads in the case. (Representational photo)

A five-year-old boy, who was abducted allegedly by an engineering graduate, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. The police said the boy was rescued after they managed to track down the accused, 27-year-old Asif Saifi, from Dadri bus stop.

Saifi, police said, is a B Tech graduate and was preparing for the UPSC and other competitive exams. He had reportedly demanded Rs 20 lakh in two ransom calls.

“A team was stationed near the caller’s location in Dadri. We had also collected local intelligence and later mounted a technical analysis of the relevant numbers to track down the accused,” said DCP (North East) AK Singhla.

Singhla has said the father of the missing boy had reported the matter at Bhajanpura police station on March 12.

The father said the boy was missing since 2 pm and that he had searched for his son himself in the locality failing which he approached the police.

After the case was registered under section 363 of the IPC, the police mounted a massive search operation with the help of the volunteers from the Aman Committee and locals. The CCTV footage was also looked into, however, the police could not get any leads in the case.

On Tuesday, the accused made a second call for ransom and demanded Rs 20 lakh for the safe release of the boy. The ransom calls provided the police with some crucial clues about the accused.

“The call was made from the cell phone of a passerby. The accused said he wanted to make an emergency call. We managed to track him through the call,” said a senior police officer.

Police from three police stations in north-east Delhi were mobilised and the rescue operation was conducted and the accused was nabbed.

