Delhi: Police arrests man for masturbating in front of German scholar

Delhi Police arrested a 32-year-old driver for masturbating in front of a German PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

According to police, the 33-year-old woman was walking her dog in Greater Kailash II on Thursday when she caught the man looking at her weirdly. The man looked away when he noticed her looking at him. She then moved ahead. But once she reached closer to where he was standing, he dropped his trousers and started masturbating while facing her.

The scholar shouted at him. The driver quickly drove off in his car. The woman clicked a picture of his number plate and lodged a complaint at the CR Park police station.

The police traced Tarun, the driver, and arrested him on Friday. He has been booked for eve teasing (Section 509), obscene acts in public place (Section 294), assault of a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Section 354).

