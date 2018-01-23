Delhi police arrests 37-yr-old employee for stealing 1kg gold from jewellery shop

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said they received information on January 22 that one person was roaming in Jawala Heri area to sell huge quantity of illegal gold. (Express photo) DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said they received information on January 22 that one person was roaming in Jawala Heri area to sell huge quantity of illegal gold. (Express photo)

Delhi Police arrested a 37-year-old employee of a jewellery shop in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area for allegedly stealing one kg gold from his employer’s shop.

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said they have arrested the accused Sukhdev. “We have recovered 522 gram pure gold and Rs 10 lakh cash from his possession,” he added.

Tiwari said they received information on January 22 that one person was roaming in Jawala Heri area to sell huge quantity of illegal gold. After receiving information, a team of special staff was formed, who conducted a successful raid and apprehended him.

During questioning, he told the police that he was working with a jeweller in Karol Bagh and his owner asked him to deliver one kilogram gold to their client in Pitampura. But instead of delivering, he escaped and left for his native place in Haryana’s Panipat. He confessed his crime that he had stolen 1 kilogram gold from his employer’s shop and sold 500 gram gold at Rs 15 lakh to Panipat-based jeweller.

