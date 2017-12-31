Delhi Police arrest 21-yr-old for raping minor girl who delivered a child

Police said that once the girl got over the initial trauma and received counselling, she revealed Vikas’s name. (Representational) Police said that once the girl got over the initial trauma and received counselling, she revealed Vikas’s name. (Representational)

Five days after a 14-year-old girl delivered a child at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping the minor. According to police, the accused, Vikas Kumar, allegedly raped the girl in March at her house, and warned her against telling anyone.

Vikas, who works in a private firm, was arrested on Friday after the girl revealed his name, an officer said. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and POCSO Act at MS Park police station. The case had come to light after doctors at GTB Hospital informed police that the minor girl had delivered a child.

Police said that the girl was taken to the hospital by her father on December 25 after she complained of pain in her stomach. The girl was eight months pregnant and gave birth at the hospital, police said. The girl, who has studied till Class VI, lives with her father, a labourer, mother and younger brother in a rented accommodation in MS Park. Her father brought her to Delhi from Bihar six months ago, but he was not aware that his daughter had been sexually assaulted, police said.

Police said that once the girl got over the initial trauma and received counselling, she revealed Vikas’s name. Police said they are going to conduct a DNA test on the accused to strengthen their case.

