Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: Discrepancy in CCTV timing found at Arvind Kejriwal’s home, police tells court

The Delhi Police, probing the alleged assault case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, on Monday claimed that the CCTV footage obtained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has discrepancies and that a forensic test will reveal whether the camera footage has been tampered with.
A sessions court, hearing the bail plea of jailed MLA Prakash Jarwal, was informed that the arrival of Chief Secretary at CM’s residence does not match with the CCTV timings. The footage has been sent for forensic examination, police said.
The entry and exit of chief secretary, as per the CCTV footage timing submitted by the defence to the court, is between 11.24pm-11.31 pm on February 19. However, the police had earlier informed the court, citing CM’s advisor VK Jain’s statement, that Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had arrived at CM’s residence past midnight.
The defence, however, argued although there is 40 minutes gap in the CCTV timings, but it has not been tampered with and the FSL results will make it clear.
The hearing came up before the Additional Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana at Tis Hazari. The prosecutor submitted that MLA Jarwal has a number of cases against him and is a “history-sheeter”. Defence counsel, however, argued that in none of the cases he has been convicted and this case is “politically motivated”. Defence counsel BS Joon said, “The case is not made out since the FIR was registered without a medical examination.”
Additional DCP Herendra Singh informed the court that the meeting where the assault took place did not happen in the camp office, but in the drawing room of CM’s residence. He also told the court that MLA Jarwal had in the past intimidated junior officials and now attacked a senior officer.
The court had reserved the order on bail at 2pm Tuesday.
