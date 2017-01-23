Delhi: Pleasant morning in city

Delhiites on Monday woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius even as the MeT department predicted possibility of thunderstorm and rain on Republic Day. Delhiites on Monday woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius even as the MeT department predicted possibility of thunderstorm and rain on Republic Day.

Delhiites on Monday woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius even as the MeT department predicted possibility of thunderstorm and rain on Republic Day. The visibility was recorded at 300 meters at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung which improved to 500 meters three hours later.

At Palam, visibility was recorded at 200 meters at 5.30 AM while dropped to less than 50 meters at 8.30 AM, said a Met department official.

Fog in the morning delayed 30 trains while seven were rescheduled.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for today with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 23 degrees.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 8.4 degrees and 23.8 degrees respectively.