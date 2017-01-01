Delhi: Plan to slash bus fares delayed

DTC bus fares have been slashed by the government, says its an initiative to curb the rising air pollution. (File Photo) DTC bus fares have been slashed by the government, says its an initiative to curb the rising air pollution. (File Photo)

The Delhi government’s plan to slash bus fares to encourage more people to use public transport, which was to be implemented from January 1, is likely to take longer than expected, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Saturday. “A formal notification is yet to be issued to the DTC. The directive should be implemented by Tuesday,” Sisodia told The Sunday Express.

Watch what else is making news:

Sources said the file pertaining to the slashing of fares has not been signed by the transport department officials because Transport Minister Satyendar Jain is out of town. Jain had on December 21 announced that the government will slash bus fares by 75 per cent and make travel free for students aged 21 or below to discourage people from using private vehicles.

The decision was taken on December 15 during a meeting on abatement of pollution with the then L-G Najeeb Jung. It was decided to slash fares for two months but the Delhi government later announced the plan for only a month.