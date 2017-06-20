Delhi: 20,000 litres of petrol spill as tanker overturns at Moolchand, two injured

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 20, 2017 8:54 am
A petrol tanker overturned in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Moolchand Underpass in Delhi. According to news agency ANI, at least two people were injured in the accident. Approximately 20,000 litres of petrol was spilt on the road after the accident. The accident also slowed down the movement of traffic in the area, causing vehicle congestion.
More details are awaited.
- Jun 20, 2017 at 9:24 amIn case of such oil spillages on the road due to oil tanker's overturnings etc there is a tendency amongst the locals to come fast with mugs, buckets, utencils to collect as much freely available petrol as possible and as fast as possible. In such rush stealthy collection times a person or two is not able to resist/check his smoking habit and after smoking, throws the cigarette/bidi butt there as a result a big fire erupts, many are badly injured also besides engulfing the vehicles also.. Safety precautions needed badly even in such public oil thefts. In another tanker diesel spillage incident on a road. one twowheeler after another slipped on the affected road segment and some bikers got injured also in the process until the police arrived on the scene. Until then some volunteers are also badly needed in the above type of two separate oil spillage sites.Reply