Delhi: 20,000 litres of petrol spill as tanker overturns at Moolchand, two injured

20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass. (ANI) 20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass. (ANI)

A petrol tanker overturned in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Moolchand Underpass in Delhi. According to news agency ANI, at least two people were injured in the accident. Approximately 20,000 litres of petrol was spilt on the road after the accident. The accident also slowed down the movement of traffic in the area, causing vehicle congestion.

More details are awaited.

