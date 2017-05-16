Delhi per capita income 3-times more than rest of india: Even as city retains top spot, over 17 lakh are BPL

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi continues to have the highest per capita income in the country, about three times that of the rest of India. The average income in Delhi is estimated to increase to about Rs 3,03,073 per annum in 2016-17, compared to Rs 273618/- during 2015-16 – a growth of 10.76 per cent.

But 17 lakh people in Delhi continue to live below the poverty line, as per latest estimates, making do with an income less than Rs 1,134, per month. The most recent statistics for poverty are from the 2016-17 Delhi Statistical Handbook, which quotes 2011-12 data and estimates “17 lakh people…9.91% of the total population of Delhi” to live below the poverty line.

On Monday, the government issued a statement that said, “The Per Capita Income of Delhi has been fast increasing year by year. It is expected to be Rs 3,03,073/- for the year 2016-17 against Rs 2,73,618/- during 2015-16. This reveals annual growth of 10.76 per cent over the previous year as against 10.2 per cent at national level.”

It adds, “Among all States/UTs, Delhi’s rank is 1st, while Goa at second with Rs 270150 /-and Chandigarh is stood at third position with Rs 2,42,386/- per capita income during 2015-16.”

In comparison, both Goa and Chandigarh are better off while looking at it in conjunction with the poverty index. Chandigarh, for instance, which has 2.35 lakh people below the poverty line, as per 2014 Planning Commission statistics while Goa has the least number of people below the poverty line of any state at merely 35,000 people below the poverty line, or 5.09 per cent of the state’s population, according to 2014 statistics from the Planning Commission 2014.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia released “Estimates of State Domestic Product – 2016-17” of Delhi, brought out by the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The estimates have been prepared with 2011-12 as the base year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now