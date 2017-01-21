Delhi: People shouldn’t pay for govt-LG Mahabharat, says Supreme Court

The court was hearing a clutch of appeals filed by the Delhi government as well as the Centre against an order, directing them to ensure payment of revised pay benefits to doctors appointed temporarily under the National Family Welfare Programmes. The court was hearing a clutch of appeals filed by the Delhi government as well as the Centre against an order, directing them to ensure payment of revised pay benefits to doctors appointed temporarily under the National Family Welfare Programmes.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor can have their “Mahabharat” as long as they want but people cannot be made to suffer due to their fight. A bench of Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Abhay M Sapre took strong exception to the long-drawn tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Delhi L-G, saying this should not deprive people of their legitimate due.

“Let them fight… let this Mahabharat go on… we are not bothered but why should people suffer?” the bench asked senior advocate C U Singh, who appeared for the Law Minister in the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had often been at odds with former L-G Najeeb Jung, who resigned in December. Anil Baijal took his place.

Their services were terminated and the High Court upheld the government’s order, but directed the Delhi government to grant them benefit of higher pay scales and connected emoluments as per the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations. The Central government was also a party to this dispute since it gave annual grants to the Delhi government under the National Family Welfare Programmes.

When the appeals came up for hearing on Friday, Singh informed the bench that there were different lawyers appearing for the Delhi government and that the legal questions over who should represent the Delhi government was still pending. “On one hand, there is an elected government and on the other, there is an L-G. The issue regarding the jurisdiction and power of the two authorities is pending in this court in a batch of cases,” contended Singh.

At this, the bench responded that it was not concerned about the fight between the two authorities in this matter and wanted to know why should people be not paid what is due to them.

“You carry on with your fight… we are not concerned.

Let the heads roll but why should poor people suffer? They must be paid,” said the court. It also questioned Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who represented the Centre, asking why there should be a delay in paying employees their legitimate dues. However, the counsel sought an adjournment by three weeks to argue the matter in view of the pending cases relating to jurisdictional issues. The court then deferred the matter to February 6.