Delhi: PCR van ‘rams into man’

A 40-year-old rickshaw puller was killed after a PCR van allegedly rammed into his cyclerickshaw in north Delhi’s Burari. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shiv. He met with the accident near Hanuman Mandir in Burari’s Hardev Nagar.

“The PCR swerved to avoid an auto and hit a divider, causing it to overturn. Assistant sub-inspector Kashi Ram, who was inside the vehicle, sustained a fracture, while the rickshaw puller who was hit by the van died,” a senior police officer said.