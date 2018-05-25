Delhi: Panel to probe 16-yr-old domestic help’s murder

A police officer from Lapung police station in Jharkhand, however, had told The Indian Express that the girl was sent to Delhi by her family to earn a living after her father’s death. (Express photo) A police officer from Lapung police station in Jharkhand, however, had told The Indian Express that the girl was sent to Delhi by her family to earn a living after her father’s death. (Express photo)

Four days after the body of a 16-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand was found in a drain, a seven-member fact-finding committee has been constituted by Arti Kujur, chairperson of the Jharkhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights (JCPCR), to probe the case.

On Thursday, Kujur landed in Delhi from Ranchi and held a meeting with Additional DCP (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar. “I was informed that police went over multiple footage procured from CCTV cameras to nab the accused,” said Kujur.

A day earlier, Kujur visited the family of the girl, who belong to the Oraon tribe, in a village 50 km away from Ranchi. “I met the victim’s mother and two brothers. They said the girl went missing one day… since it’s a Naxal-hit area, they didn’t approach police for a very long time,” she said.

A police officer from Lapung police station in Jharkhand, however, had told The Indian Express that the girl was sent to Delhi by her family to earn a living after her father’s death.

