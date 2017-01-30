Ghaziabad: Owner of Audi that crushed auto, killing four, still at large

The bodies of the victims had to be pulled out from the auto; (above) the inside of the SUV was largely intact. Praveen Khanna The bodies of the victims had to be pulled out from the auto; (above) the inside of the SUV was largely intact. Praveen Khanna

TWO days after a blue Audi Q7 hit an autorickshaw and killed four persons, Ghaziabad Police are yet to nab the owner of the SUV and other occupants who were in the car at the time of the incident. With raids being conducted in parts of Delhi and Ghaziabad, an arrest in the case is likely to be made on Monday, police said.

“We are looking into the call data records of the owner. We have managed to get some leads following analysis of the evidence and we are likely to nab people in connection with the case Monday,” Deepak Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad, said.

Around 12.15 am Saturday, four persons — autorickshaw driver Sanjeev, cousins Vishal Singh and Yajuvendra Singh, and their family friend Rinku Yadav — died after an Audi SUV rammed into their autorickshaw in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area.

After the head-on collision between the allegedly speeding SUV and the auto, the four people in the auto died at the spot. Occupants of the SUV managed to flee but abandoned the Audi.

Following the incident, police traced the Delhi-registered SUV to Manish Rawat, a neurosurgeon at Safdarjung Hospital. Two probable residences of the car owner were traced to Olive County Housing Society at Indirapuram and a rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

“Both flats are locked. Rawat’s phone has been switched off since the incident. Our teams have found out that Rawat was no longer occupying the flat in Sarita Vihar. We are not certain if he was driving the vehicle that night or if he was in the car. Someone else might have been driving the vehicle. We are investigating all possibilities,” Kumar added.

Police are still trying to ascertain the number of people in the SUV at the time of the incident.

At Safdarjung Hospital, officials said Rawat was present on Friday but were unaware of his whereabouts at present. “The neurosurgery department has OPD on Tuesdays and Saturdays. He did not turn up yesterday. He is not expected to come to the hospital everyday except for the days when his department has OPD,” an official said.

Meanwhile, funeral rites of the four victims were carried out on Sunday, as the bodies were handed over to their families on Saturday evening following post-mortem examination.