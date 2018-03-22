Delhi Outcome budget: The hits & misses

The Delhi government’s status report on its first Outcome Budget, released on Wednesday, was a picture of contrasts across departments — with substantial progress on several fronts and some glaring misses and delays in others.
The report mapped the progress of ‘output indicators’, which are the services and infrastructure that a department is supposed to provide, and ‘outcome indicators’, which explained how people benefited from them. The report termed those projects where more than 70% work has been completed as ‘on track’, and those falling below that as ‘off track’.
The Indian Express breaks down five of the 14 key departments listed in the report:
Health
643 major projects/services
486 (76%) on track
157 (24%) off track
Achievements: 289 of 300 schools covered for screening of health/nutritional status of students under school health scheme. Total 32 lakh patients availed healthcare services from these clinics.
Misses: Only 59 of 1,000 mohalla clinics constructed; 24 of 94 polyclinics set up
Education
68 major projects/services
50 (50%) on track
9 (9%) off track
Achievements: 6,787 of 8,000 classrooms, 19 new school buildings built against target of 20.
For the first time, 4,178 classroom libraries in primary sections were set up.
Misses: Only 19 of 54 model schools have become functional.
Environment
64 major projects
46 (72%) on track
18 (28%) off track
Achievements: 22 of 26 new air quality monitoring stations made operational. Rs 30.86 crore granted as subsidy to e-rickshaw owners.
Misses: Only one site of three has been developed for eco-tourism. Rajokri wildlife rescue centre has not come up as planned.
Transport
89 major projects
53 (60%) on track
36 (40%) off track
Achievements: Enhancement of bus parking capacity from 6,100 to 7,174. Avg fleet utilisation of cluster buses increased to 97% against target of 89%. 22,706 challans issued for vehicles not having pollution under control certificates, as against 18,401 the previous year.
Misses: Only 200 of 6,350 CCTVs installed in buses. Average daily ridership in DTC buses came down to 30.44 lakh from 32 lakh in 2016-17. 5,000 civil defence, home guards and marshals were to be deployed, but only 2,226 are working.
Public Works Dept
56 major projects
31 (55%) on track
25 (45%) off track
Achievements: Alignment over Barapullah Phase II nearly completed. Four FOBs almost complete at Saket, Najafgarh, Ashram and Mundka.
Misses: Only 52% of work, as against the target of 70%, completed in upcoming Barapullah Phase III corridor. 10% of work has been completed in the ITO skywalk project, falling short of the target of 25%. 850 CCTVs were to be installed at important locations, not a single one has come up.
