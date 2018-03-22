Delhi Outcome budget: The hits & misses

The first Outcome Budget was released on Wednesday. Prem Nath Pandey The first Outcome Budget was released on Wednesday. Prem Nath Pandey

The Delhi government’s status report on its first Outcome Budget, released on Wednesday, was a picture of contrasts across departments — with substantial progress on several fronts and some glaring misses and delays in others.

The report mapped the progress of ‘output indicators’, which are the services and infrastructure that a department is supposed to provide, and ‘outcome indicators’, which explained how people benefited from them. The report termed those projects where more than 70% work has been completed as ‘on track’, and those falling below that as ‘off track’.

The Indian Express breaks down five of the 14 key departments listed in the report:

Health

643 major projects/services

486 (76%) on track

157 (24%) off track

Achievements: 289 of 300 schools covered for screening of health/nutritional status of students under school health scheme. Total 32 lakh patients availed healthcare services from these clinics.

Misses: Only 59 of 1,000 mohalla clinics constructed; 24 of 94 polyclinics set up

Education

68 major projects/services

50 (50%) on track

9 (9%) off track

Achievements: 6,787 of 8,000 classrooms, 19 new school buildings built against target of 20.

For the first time, 4,178 classroom libraries in primary sections were set up.

Misses: Only 19 of 54 model schools have become functional.

Environment

64 major projects

46 (72%) on track

18 (28%) off track

Achievements: 22 of 26 new air quality monitoring stations made operational. Rs 30.86 crore granted as subsidy to e-rickshaw owners.

Misses: Only one site of three has been developed for eco-tourism. Rajokri wildlife rescue centre has not come up as planned.

Transport

89 major projects

53 (60%) on track

36 (40%) off track

Achievements: Enhancement of bus parking capacity from 6,100 to 7,174. Avg fleet utilisation of cluster buses increased to 97% against target of 89%. 22,706 challans issued for vehicles not having pollution under control certificates, as against 18,401 the previous year.

Misses: Only 200 of 6,350 CCTVs installed in buses. Average daily ridership in DTC buses came down to 30.44 lakh from 32 lakh in 2016-17. 5,000 civil defence, home guards and marshals were to be deployed, but only 2,226 are working.

Public Works Dept

56 major projects

31 (55%) on track

25 (45%) off track

Achievements: Alignment over Barapullah Phase II nearly completed. Four FOBs almost complete at Saket, Najafgarh, Ashram and Mundka.

Misses: Only 52% of work, as against the target of 70%, completed in upcoming Barapullah Phase III corridor. 10% of work has been completed in the ITO skywalk project, falling short of the target of 25%. 850 CCTVs were to be installed at important locations, not a single one has come up.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App