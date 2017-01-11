Delhi: Out to distribute wedding cards, nurse crushed under bus

A 23-year-old nurse died after falling off a bus in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday evening. The woman, who was supposed to get married on February 1, was going to distribute wedding cards, police said. The incident took place at 4 pm when the victim, Jyoti, was travelling from Uttam Nagar to Najafgarh. She was standing at the rear door. “At one point, the driver opened the door and she fell down.She was crushed under the wheels and died on the spot,” said police. The driver has been arrested. “She was a nurse in Ayushman Hospital but quit ahead of marriage,” police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the bus was overcrowded, which is why Jyoti was standing at the door. She was accompanied by her mother and two friends.