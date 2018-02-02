Delhi: Out on joyride, 16-yr-old ‘runs over cook’

A 16-year-old boy allegedly mowed down a cook in Prashant Vihar while he was out for a ride in his father’s car. Police said they have apprehended the juvenile and booked his father under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive.

Police said, the victim, Manjeet alias Johnny (25), worked at a local eatery. “The incident took place on Tuesday when the boy took his father’s Hyundai Santro for a joyride. Manjeet was crossing the road when the juvenile hit him. It is suspected he was speeding,” a senior officer said. Following the incident, residents gathered at the spot and made a PCR call.

