Delhi: Out of jail, murder convict tried new skill

Delhi Police recently filed the chargesheet in the case. (File) Delhi Police recently filed the chargesheet in the case. (File)

Abandoned by his family after he was released following a 13-year jail term for murder, a 52-year-old M Tech degree holder from London decided to cheat advocates to earn money.

“He tried to cheat about 20 senior lawyers, Rajasthan High Court judges and other administrative officers by posing as Rajesh Dham, assistant registrar-cum-personal secretary of the Chief Justice of India. However, police have not found anyone who paid him anything,” Delhi Police stated in their chargesheet, filed in a Delhi court recently.

Police said the accused, Aparajit Basak, who hails from West Bengal, was arrested on February 1 from a hotel in Ahmedabad, after police received a complaint from the CJI’s office and an FIR was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC.

“Shiv Kumar Sharma, retired judge, Rajasthan High Court, told police that he had also received a call on January 31. The caller discussed about elevation of advocates in the Rajasthan HC and later messaged that the CJI wanted to discuss the names with him. In the meantime, one Rajasthan-based advocate informed the IO that he also received a call from the same number and was asked to pay Rs 25,000 to one Dr Alok Mishra, who would come to meet CJI,” the chargesheet stated.

The calls were traced to a hotel in Ahmedabad. “A team was rushed to Ahmedabad and found that Basak was staying in the hotel after giving a fake name. He has also mentioned one of the numbers as his contact number and police arrested him after conducting a raid,” a senior police officer said.

Basak told police he was convicted in a murder case in 2001 but was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2014.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App