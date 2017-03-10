Delhi: One killed in fire at Burari building

A 21-year-old student was killed and three others were injured when a fire broke out in a building in north Delhi’s Burari area. The four had been staying in the building on rent. Preliminary probe said a short circuit may have caused the fire. The owners of the building noticed smoke emanating from the ground floor around 4 am and made a PCR call. “My elder brother noticed the smoke and woke us up. The fire broke out on the ground floor, while we were on the first floor,” said Shubham, the building owner’s son.

“My parents and two brothers rushed to alert our tenants — two had rented a house on the second floor and two others had rented houses on the ground floor. Everyone except Sandeep Kumar managed to escape from the building,” he said.

Police reached soon after they received the call, but it took fire officials almost an hour to reach the spot, he said, adding, “By then the house was gutted.” “We tried to drag Sandeep Kumar out of the house but we could do nothing. Had the fire tenders reached on time, Sandeep could have been saved,” Shubham alleged. Sources said Sandeep’s body was found on the stairs of the house and that he had died of asphyxiation.

Sandeep, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Delhi for last one year. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem, said police. A case has also been registered under sections 336 and 304A of the IPC, police said.