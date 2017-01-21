Delhi: One held for Mukherjee Nagar riots

Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly creating a ruckus and attacking police personnel in connection with a rioting incident in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on New Year’s Eve, which took place a few minutes after the alleged molestation of a woman.

The alleged incident, captured on CCTV and mobile phones, purportedly shows two men pulling a woman off a motorbike and molesting her. Afterwards, policemen who tried to stop the assault are attacked by the two men and several others. The incident took place at 11.20 pm on December 31.

Sources said police have detained several persons on the basis of the footage.

“A team led by DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbre thoroughly questioned them and, after finding crucial evidence, they have arrested the accused, identified as Neeraj. He distributes pamphlets for a private coaching centre and has been living in a rented accommodation in north Delhi for the past two years,” a police officer said.