Delhi: One dead in Malviya Nagar scrap godown fire

As many as 25 jhuggis were gutted in the fire near Begampur village in Malviya Nagar on Sunday.

Hours after a fire broke out in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, one person was killed and another injured in another fire which broke out at 2.50 am in a scrap godown in Begumpur, Malviya Nagar. As many as 25 godowns were gutted in the blaze. Some hutments in a slum cluster nearby were also gutted. Fire officials said it took nearly three hours to douse the flames. Fire officials said the men — identified as Ashok Kumar Gupta (50) and Malkan Singh (46) — were rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Gupta, who had sustained burn injuries, was declared brought dead by doctors. Singh is recuperating.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the slum cluster on Sunday and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for Gupta’s family and Rs 25,000 for each affected household. The first fire broke out in southeast Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri at 8.30 pm Saturday, in which two labourers were killed.

