Delhi: One dead in clash between Nigerian nationals, say police

As two groups of Nigerian nationals clashed in Mehrauli Friday night, a 30-year-old man died and another was injured, police said.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that the clash was between two groups of Nigerians. A suspect, identified by the injured man, is being questioned,” DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said. Asked what triggered the clash, he said the exact reason will be known “when all the accused are arrested”.

The dead, Hilary alias Harry, stayed at Chhattarpur Pahari, while the injured, Arumala Kueve (35), lived in Rajpur Khurd. Both men are from Nigeria and had come to India on student and business visas, respectively. Police said the two attacks took place 1.5 km from each other.

Police said they received a call around 10.20 pm about fighting between two groups at Rajpur Khurd village. By the

time police arrived, another call was received from near Chhattarpur Mandir about a man being stabbed. A second police team headed that way.

Minutes after the two incidents, another related clash broke out at Saket, where a car was attacked and two persons received minor injuries, police said.

“At Rajpur Khurd, Kueve was found in a pool of blood, lying on the road with three deep cuts. He was taken to AIIMS, where he is recuperating. Harry was found near Chhattarpur Mandir, lying at a tea stall,” a police officer said.

Police said Kueve was first attacked by a group of men while he was at home. He managed to escape as residents raised an alarm. As the attackers were running away, another group — ostensibly from Kueve’s side — chased them and attacked Harry near Chhattarpur Mandir, an officer said.

Police said Harry received a stab wound in his chest. He then sat down on a bench at the tea stall, where he soon collapsed.

Residents said Kueve stayed with friends at a rented accommodation. “I saw 14-15 people with cleavers running after Kueve. He was in his undergarments, trying to escape. He had been stabbed a few times, but he escaped by hiding under a parked car,” Ramesh Khanna, a neighbour, told The Indian Express.

Harry came to India a year ago and lived with a woman friend, police said. Daniel Iyamu, president of the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association, said, “Such incidents dent our image; police should figure out whoever is involved and let them face the law.”

