Delhi: One dead as fire guts 300 shanties in MS Park

At least 300 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in Shahdara’s MS Park Monday afternoon. Police said they have recovered the body of a girl from one of the shanties, but her identity is yet to be established.

The fire broke out at 1.30 pm in a JJ cluster located under Metro pillar numbers 9 and 19 in MS Park. At least 20 fire tenders were called in, and they managed to control the fire at 3.40 pm, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. DFS chief, G C Mishra, said the fire spread quickly as the air velocity was very high at the time.

Shanti Devi, a resident of the JJ cluster, told police that her granddaughter, Kalua, was missing. In the evening, police recovered a charred body from one of the shanties. “We are yet to ascertain the identity of the body,” said DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

