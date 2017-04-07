Delhi: On evening walk, journalist attacked in Ashok Vihar park, condition critical

The park in Ashok Vihar where the journalist was attacked. Police said it was deserted because of rain. Gajendra Yadav The park in Ashok Vihar where the journalist was attacked. Police said it was deserted because of rain. Gajendra Yadav

A 45-year-old senior freelance journalist was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants, who hit her on the head with a brick, in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area Wednesday evening. According to police, initial investigation has revealed that the victim, Aparna Kalra, had gone for a walk to Picnic Hut, a popular park in the area, when two to three unidentified assailants passed lewd comments and tried to drag her into the bushes. When she resisted, one of the men hit her on the head. The men fled the spot, leaving her bleeding on the ground.

Kalra, who suffered multiple injuries to her head, has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Joint Commissioner of Police (northern range) Rajesh Khurana told The Indian Express that they have recovered the brick from the spot. “We have detained several persons, including some drug addicts, for questioning. Efforts are on to track down the attackers,” he said.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbre said Kalra was attacked by unidentified persons while she was walking in the park, which is two minutes away from her home. “So far, no eyewitness has come forward to share details about the incident. Her family also has no idea about the motive behind the attack. We are probing the case from all the angles, including sexual assault and robbery,” he added.

However, sources said robbery does not appear to be a motive for the attack since Kalra was neither wearing any jewellery nor carrying her mobile phone or valuables. According to police, Picnic Hut is a popular park in the area which is usually crowded in the evening. But only a few people were out that day as it was raining. Police sources said she was found unconscious in the park and bleeding from her head and nose.

“Initially, she was crying and asking people to help her get home. She told passersby that someone tried to drag her into the bushes after gagging her and hitting her on her head. She was initially taken to Deep Chand Hospital. But after seeing the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to Fortis Hospital. She regained consciousness for a few minutes late on Wednesday night. Police recorded her statement but she fell unconscious soon after,” the officer added.

On the basis of a PCR call, a case of attempt to murder has been registered at Bharat Nagar police station. “After registering an FIR, police started their investigation and recorded the statement of family members. They initially suspected that Kalra was attacked by people who possibly tried to snatch her mobile phone, but police later found that she had left her phone at home,” police sources said.

Sources at the hospital said the neurosurgery team conducted a craniectomy — a neurosurgical procedure that involves removing a portion of the skull in order to relieve pressure on the brain. “Her condition is stable. She will continue to be under observation for the next two days. Her recovery will depend on how she reacts to the treatment and surgery,” a source said. A team from the critical care unit will be monitoring her response to the surgery, the source added.

