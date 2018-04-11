Delhi: Number plate helps cops crack hit-and-run

Police said his body has been handed over to the family. Police said his body has been handed over to the family.

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver was mowed down by a speeding Fortuner SUV in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave around 2.30 am Monday. Police said they caught the driver with the help of a broken number plate recovered from the spot.

DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said the accused, businessman Satvik Pathak (26), fled the spot after allegedly ramming the autorickshaw near Safdarjung Hospital. Once police reached the accident spot, they found the mangled autorickshaw and a broken piece of the number plate. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the SUV had hit the autorickshaw.

The driver, Rohit Mehto, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and four children, who stay in Champaran. Police said his body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination. Police found that the accused’s car was registered under one Lokesh Pathak’s name, but was allegedly being driven by his son Satvik at the time. On Tuesday, he was arrested from his home in Pitampura.

