Delhi: Now, media passes to cover events

Delhi police during the SSC protest in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Delhi police during the SSC protest in New Delhi on Saturday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

In the aftermath of the JNU march crackdown, in which protesting students and journalists were allegedly assaulted by police, Delhi Police have introduced media passes for journalists covering “events which may lead to a law and order situation”.

On Saturday, media passes were handed out on a trial basis to journalists covering the SSC protest in New Delhi.

Delhi Police spokesperson Depender Pathak said, “We have started issuing passes to make sure that the police personnel are able to identity the journalists who are covering events which may have a law and order situation. We have tested the initiative today and plan to roll it out in a more organised manner.”

Denying reports that police were looking at giving flourescent jackets to mediapersons, Pathak said, “We plan on providing colour codes in the string attached to the media passes.”

