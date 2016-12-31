Delhi: Notice to 285 schools on govt land

The Delhi government has issued a notice to the 285 schools that are built on land given by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or Land and Development Office, warning them against issuing nursery admission criteria before they are allowed to.

Except these 285 schools, the government had declared admission guidelines for all schools earlier this month and had given them a free hand in fixing admission criteria, provided they were not discriminatory and did not violate the RTE Act.

The 285 schools were asked to wait till the government decided the admission criteria for them. But, a few of them started declaring their criteria. In November, The Indian Express had reported that the government wants neighbourhood as the primary admission criteria in schools who got land on concession by the DDA.