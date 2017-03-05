Delhi: Not enough funds for MCD campaign, Congress hopes going door-to-door will do the trick

With a little over a month to go for the civic polls in the capital, the Congress is mobilising its ground workers to go door-to-door and take the party’s message to voters. The strategy is a result of paucity of funds in the party, which has traditionally not been cadre-based.

The Congress is contesting against the BJP and the AAP, whose election campaigns in previous years have been overwhelming — with multiple levels of print and digital out-of-home outreach programmes through advertisements, billboards, hoardings, radio slots, internet campaigns and SMSes.

Watch What Else is Making News



“We will not try to match their (AAP or BJP) outdoor advertisement campaigns. Our emphasis will be on door-to-door campaigns,” Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken said. He added that the party has ground-level support and will depend on its workers to counter the aggressive campaigns of other parties.

The party has been focusing on highlighting the alleged failure of the AAP in the capital and the BJP in the three MCDs. As with the bypolls in 13 wards last year, the party’s manifesto for each of the 272 municipal constituencies will be ward-specific.

Stating that their strength is in their governing experience, Maken said the party will urge voters to consider this and vote for them. “If we manage to turn them around, that will be a huge political victory,” he said.

Drawing from this, the party’s election slogan — Bahaane nahin, karenge kaam, anubhav hai hamare paas — will soon be seen on its posters and banners across the city.

The party received over 10,000 applications from prospective candidates and through them, details of 90,000 ground-level workers. The party is reaching out to them to help select candidates and take its message to the public.

The party is also involving its senior leadership in the pre-election preparation. While senior leaders P Chidambaram and Jyotiraditya Scindia are helping the state unit prepare a roadmap for the financial recovery of the MCDs, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a workers’ convention at Ramlila Maidan on March 7. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit is also likely to be roped in for the campaign. “Her presence in Delhi will

definitely help us,” Maken said.